Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Madison Square Garden worth $16,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

MSG traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.59. 28,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.77. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $247.57 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSG. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

