Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 595.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,619 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Planet Fitness worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 27,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,799. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

