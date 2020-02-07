Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.13.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.44. 17,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,729. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.