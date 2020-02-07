Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Boston Properties worth $18,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 24,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,136. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $146.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,773 shares of company stock valued at $25,839,501. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

