Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 108,853 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $19,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 13,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,705. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

