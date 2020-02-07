Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,066 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 792,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 174,117 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter.

PBH traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $45.91. 45,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,756. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $45.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

