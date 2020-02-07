Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 31,530 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Eldorado Resorts worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ERI shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $62.30. 1,434,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,418. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

