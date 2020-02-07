Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 34,963 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.09. 16,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,587. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

