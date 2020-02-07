Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,803 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,803 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of CommVault Systems worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,088.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 32.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 72.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.52. 92,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,198. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.