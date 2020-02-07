Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of First Hawaiian worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,127,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 300,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,059. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

