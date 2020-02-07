Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 119,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after buying an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 196,094 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 52,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

