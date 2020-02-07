Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 536,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,101 shares of company stock worth $9,039,756. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

