Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of IPG Photonics worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.18.

IPGP stock traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 34,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

