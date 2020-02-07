Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 102,571 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 102,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 499,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.