Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 126,502 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Potlatchdeltic worth $18,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 256,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $9,297,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,469,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 78,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $47.00 target price on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

