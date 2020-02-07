Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,963 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of J & J Snack Foods worth $18,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 192,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,243,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.34. 4,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,352. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $149.24 and a twelve month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

