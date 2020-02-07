Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,873 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Jabil worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jabil by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 271.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,741.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,031 shares of company stock worth $10,364,474. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

JBL traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,684. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.