Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,124 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $18,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 16.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 104.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

SAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,483,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,693. The firm has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Banco Santander SA has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.