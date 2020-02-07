Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,476 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Nomura boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.65.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BURL traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $229.71. 23,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.33. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.