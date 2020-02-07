Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,645 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Valvoline worth $17,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278,480 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 152,519 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 175,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

