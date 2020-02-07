Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,122 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,122 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 263,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,029. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

