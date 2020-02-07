Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,911,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after buying an additional 234,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 318,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 118,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.34. 780,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,950. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,413 shares of company stock worth $4,039,099. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

