Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,310 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of E*TRADE Financial worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

NASDAQ ETFC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $43.60. 87,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,586. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

