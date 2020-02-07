Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $16,066,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after buying an additional 156,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,208,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. 1,323,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.