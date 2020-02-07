Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $269,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

RHP stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.85. 9,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

