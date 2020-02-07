Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 38% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $99,635.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.01227932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047380 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00217663 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00064152 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

