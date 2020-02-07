salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

CRM opened at $186.73 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 billion, a PE ratio of 198.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $806,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,753 shares of company stock worth $75,556,637. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

