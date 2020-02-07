Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,475 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 19.2% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,777 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,225,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.89. 29,895,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,537,590. The stock has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.16. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

