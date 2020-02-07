Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $129.46 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 217,056 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $129,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.47. 14,939,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,525,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

