Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,262,014. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,525,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,973,005. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

