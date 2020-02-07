Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.79 and the lowest is $3.57. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $3.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.02.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $238,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,037 shares of company stock worth $2,403,287. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $125.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

