SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

