SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 20,779,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

