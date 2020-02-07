Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.34. 12,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,804. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $62.16 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

