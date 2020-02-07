Semux Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,455.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Semux has a market cap of $1.46 million and $36,455.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

