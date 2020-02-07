Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

SXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

