Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0005 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $650,083.00 and $20,403.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.01186976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046923 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00217687 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064045 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

