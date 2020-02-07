SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 20,563 Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4,267.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. 1,213,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,769. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

