SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 209.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,486,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 299.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 9,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,476. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

