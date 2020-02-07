SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.61. 93,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.