SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,658 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 204.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,436,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.65. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

