SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,084 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $650,029 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.42. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $192.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.