SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 21,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. 812,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at $300,640.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,857 shares of company stock worth $1,227,860. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

