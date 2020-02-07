SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,423 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 352,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

