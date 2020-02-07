SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.22% of Newpark Resources worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,958,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 26.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 953,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 197,759 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,316,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,275,000 after buying an additional 184,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 340,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $37,300.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

NR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,877. The firm has a market cap of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

