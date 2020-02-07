SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 503,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,058. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock worth $488,845. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

