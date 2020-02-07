SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 162.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 68,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

NYSE:DECK traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,468. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.19 and a fifty-two week high of $199.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.14.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

