SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ESE. ValuEngine lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:ESE traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,699. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.