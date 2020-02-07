SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 141.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,561. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

