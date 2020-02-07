SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 238.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $283,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,990. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,182. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $110.23 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.